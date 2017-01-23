Valley Vista OL Creston Cooledge commits to Weber State, Saguaro's K.J. Jarrell to announce Wednesday

Surprise Valley Vista senior offensive lineman Creston Cooledge, who overcame a broken foot that caused him to miss half of his junior season, said he has committed to Weber State for football.

It’s been a long journey to get on the recruiting radar for Cooledge, 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, who dropped 50 pounds after missing the last five games of his junior season.

“It made me play a lot faster and stronger in the game,” Cooledge said.

Cooledge had a breakout senior season, helping the Monsoon (7-4) reach the 6A Conference playoffs with a strong run game.

He said he also considered Air Force, UC Davis and others, “but they just were not what I was looking for.”

“I fell in love with (Weber State) right when I got to Ogden,” Cooledge said. “The atmosphere was great and the people were amazing. I love the tight-knit relationship that the whole team has. Coach (Brent) Myers and Coach (Jay) Hill are making something special and I’m glad to be apart of it.”

In other recruiting news, Scottsdale Chaparral linebacker Parker Walton, an All-Arizona selection, committed to Air Force during his official trip last weekend.

Scottsdale Saguaro defensive lineman Brandon Boyce committed to Northern Arizona.

Saguaro safety K.J. Jarrell, an All-Arizona selection, will be making his college announcement from Saguaro on Wednesday at noon. He will choose among Arizona State, USC and California.

Jarrell, who played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, will become the eighth Saguaro senior to commit to a Division I school.

Saguaro coach Jason Mohns said he expects to have 15 players signing national letters of intent on Feb. 1. Saguaro will hold its Signing Day ceremony in the school’s auditorium.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert.