Valley's reserves deliver 25 points to clinch a state tourney berth

Second-ranked Valley’s reserves delivered a scoring punch to send the Tigers to the state tournament.

Shea Fuller scored 14 points and Casey Carr had 11 as they combined for 25 points in Valley’s 64-47 win over Ames on Tuesday in a Class 5A girls’ basketball regional final at home.

“Coach always tells us we need to come up with a spark,” said Fuller, who had averaged seven points a game. “We’re a big part of the team, too.”

Ames led 17-16 after the first quarter. Fuller scored nine consecutive points during a 14-0 second quarter run that gave her team a 30-17 advantage.

Valley led 33-26, with 14 points coming from the two reserves.

Carr scored six points in the third quarter.

“We were in foul trouble all night,” Valley coach Joe Sigrist said. “Shea and Casey both came off the bench and added a lot of support for us.”

Ames (15-8) beat Valley 66-63 on Dec. 20. The Tigers have won every game since.

“Fourteen in a row since then,” Sigrist said.

Ames finished the game with seven 3-pointers. Adriana Alvarez led her team with four.

“They came out shooting like they did that night (Dec. 20),” Sigrist said. “They hit four 3’s in the first half.”

Ryan Weiss led Ames with 16 points. Alvarez added 12 and Katelyn Courtney had 10.

Valley (21-2) qualified for its third state girls’ basketball tournament in the past four seasons.

Zoe Young, a sophomore, scored 13 points for Valley. It will be her first state tournament appearance.

“It feels good for me — but even better for our five seniors,” Young said.

Valley’s last trip to state came in 2015.

The Tigers had four players in double figures: Fuller had a team-high 14, Young had 13, Carr had 11 and Alex Honold had 10.

Four CIML teams qualified for next week’s Class 5A state tournament.

Johnston outlasted Davenport North 89-82 in overtime. The Dragons were the state runner-up last year.

Dowling Catholic beat Linn-Mar of Marion 53-41, and Waukee topped Pleasant Valley 65-45 in regional finals.

Top-ranked Indianola also returned to the state tournament, beating Sioux City East 71-36.

Ames (47)—Weiss 16, Friedrich 7, Lipsey 2, Courtney 10, Alvarez 12. Also played—Rood, Grodnitzky. Totals 13 14-17.

Valley (64)—Young 13, Jac.Feldt 6, Honnold 10, Jam.Feldt 6, H.Fuller 4, S.Fuller 14, Carr 11. Also played—Roush. Totals 26 8-12.

Ames…17 9 10 11—47

Valley…16 17 17 14—64

3-point goals—Ames 7 (Weiss 2, Friedrich, Alvarez 4), Valley 6 (Young 3, Jac.Feldt, S.Fuller, Carr). Fouls—A 15, V 19.