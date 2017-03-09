Valley's top soccer talent honored in DVL awards

The abundance of strength at the top of the girls’ soccer action in the Desert Valley League during the 2016-17 was some of the best the valley has seen in any sport this school year, with three teams seeded in the top two of their division and all three winning at least one playoff game – including one charge to the semifinals.

That distribution of talent was evident in the league’s release of its postseason awards released this week, with La Quinta, Cathedral City and Palm Desert all picking up top honors for their players and coaches. Blackhawk coach Bob Quattlebaum, who led his girls to yet another league championship with an unblemished 11-0-1 record and retired after his team’s second round playoff loss, was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

For the second consecutive season, junior Cathedral City forward Azalea Guanajuato led the league in scoring with 30 goals in 29 games and earned the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award, while helping the Lions to a No. 2 seed in the Division 5 playoffs. On the other side of the ball, Palm Desert senior defender Jane Jordan received the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award for her effort in bolstering the Aztecs’ defense that gave up less than 1.5 goals a game throughout the regular and postseason.

Both Palm Desert and La Quinta led the rest of the league with four players each on the DVL’s first team. Joining Jordan included teammates and fellow seniors Alyssa Granados and Madison Cosgrove as well as freshman Malia Falk – the only freshman on the team. La Quinta’s presence was headlined by a pair of seniors, Lauren Costello and Kayleen Sullivan, along with juniors Nicole Maler and Tatiana Woodworth.

Cathedral City placed two seniors on the team, including Miyah Coleman and Samantha Toriche, along with Guanajuato. Sophomores from Indio and Shadow Hills, Marissa Thompson and Mason Stansberry, respectively, also made the cut and were the only non-juniors or seniors beyond Falk.

All-Desert Valley League girls’ soccer team



FIRST TEAM

La Quinta: Tatiana Woodworth, Kayleen Sullivan, Lauren Costello, Nicole Maler

Palm Desert: Malia Falk, Alyssa Granados, Madison Cosgrove, Jane Jordan

Cathedral City: Azalea Guanajuato, Miyah Coleman, Samantha Toriche

Indio: Marissa Thompson

Shadow Hills: Mason Stansberry

SECOND TEAM

La Quinta: Jianna Guerrero, Devyn Utter, Alex Mejia,, Elaina Leon

Palm Desert: Alexandra Fabela, Afton Kalkoske

Palm Springs: Jenna Day, Marissa Montoya

Shadow Hills: Luz Quezada, Katelyn Christensen

Xavier Prep: Ayanna Suarez, Dalton Kramer

Cathedral City: Kailee Powers

HONORABLE MENTION

Palm Springs: Fabiola Mitre, Vanessa Ledezma

La Quinta: Jaylene Manion, Monica Calderon

Shadow Hills: Kimberly Benitez, Mariah Gonzalez

Cathedral City: Crystal Ramirez-Lopez, Davonna Shahar

Indio: Jaxlyn Tostado, Monse Alfaro

Xavier Prep: Jenny Salcido, Andrea Younes

Palm Desert: Kelsey Warfield, Kaci Holliday

Offensive MVP: Azalea Guanajuato, Cathedral City

Defensive MVP: Jane Jordan, Palm Desert

Coach of the Year: Bob Quattlebaum, La Quinta

Sportsmanship award: Palm Springs