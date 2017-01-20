Van Eperen delivers pin in Tigers’ final match

FREEDOM – Matthew Van Eperen is becoming Mr. Clutch for the Wrightstown wrestling team.

Put the senior in a tight spot and he delivers.

Five days after clinching the team title for Wrightstown with a pin at the Freedom Irish Invitational, Van Eperen did it again at the home of the Irish.

Van Eperen pinned Freedom’s Alex Rohan in a winner-takes-all final match at 220 pounds to erase a 30-28 deficit and lift the Tigers to a dramatic 34-30 North Eastern Conference win Thursday at Freedom High School.

“I thought Saturday was my greatest moment in wrestling, but this will be right up there, too,” said Van Eperen. “To come back here and do it a second time feels great. You always want your teammates to know they can count on you. It’s a fun situation to be in. A couple of weeks ago at the Cheesehead, I didn’t think I’d be able to do this.”

Van Eperen led by a tight 7-6 margin heading into the final minute of the dramatic finale before he was able to put away Rohan with 21.4 seconds left.

“I was dead-tired out there — we were both tired,” said Van Eperen. “I was riding him, then I realized I could turn him. I tried what I did earlier in the match and gave him a reversal and tried to slip both legs in and arch my back. And I was able to stick him.”

Van Eperen is 24-15 on the season. He usually wrestles at 195, but was bumped up a class by Tigers coach Matt Verbeten for strategical reasons.

“He’s as athletic as can be and now he’s starting to believe in himself,” said Verbeten. “He’s starting to figure out his flow and what he can and can’t do out there. He’s wrestling smart and he’s starting to put it all together.

“He’s been in our program a long time and it’s good to see him have success.”

It was a huge dual meet win for Wrightstown. Freedom was ranked third among Division 2 teams in this week’s Wisconsin Wrestling Online state rankings, while the Tigers received honorable mention. The Irish are 6-2 in the North Eastern Conference, while the Tigers are 5-3. Both trail first-place Luxemburg-Casco.

“It was a crazy match, one of the better high school wrestling matches you will see,” said Verbeten. “Freedom brought everything and our kids kept battling, kept working.”

Wrightstown also received pins from Ethan Witcpalek (285) and Ben Klister (160). The Tigers controlled the lower weight classes and won five of the first six matches to build an early 18-4 lead.

Freedom fought back behind pins by Sam Peters (138) and Evan Vosters (152), along with a technical fall victory by Dakota Brockman (170) and a decision by Nolan Gaffney at 145. A Wrightstown forfeit at 195 set the stage for the pivotal 220 finale.

“It was just a great atmosphere here tonight. The fans were awesome and they saw an exciting meet,” said Freedom coach Justin Lancaster. “I was glad that our kids got a chance to compete in a meet like this.

“We didn’t win any of the matches that we thought would be toss-ups and we dropped some close ones. We tried to do some strategic moves in that last match to put us in the right spot and I felt like we were in the right position to get a victory. It just didn’t happen.”

WRIGHTSTOWN 34, FREEDOM 30

285: Ethan Witcpalek W pinned Devin Moser 1:03. 106: Chayd Huss W dec. Zach Lahay 3-1. 113: Koy Murphy F major dec. Wyatt Bruecker 9-1. 120: Walker VandeHey W dec. Grant Vosters 6-0. 126: Derick Bader W dec. Mitch Garvey 6-4. 132: Ben Durocher W dec. Garrison Murphy 3-0. 138: Sam Peters F pinned Matthew Maitland 4:30. 145: Nolan Gaffney F dec. Preston Kussow 7-4. 152: Evan Vosters F pinned Ben Rosera 4:18. 160: Ben Klister W pinned Ivan Coenen 3:23. 170: Dakota Brockman F tech. fall Tim VandeVoort 24-9. 182: Bryce Herlache W major dec. Parker Rudie 12-0. 195: Matt Verhasselt F won by forfeit. 220: Matthew Van Eperen W pinned Alex Rohan 5:39.

Tim Froberg: 920-993-7183 or tfroberg@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @twfroberg

Video

See highlights from Thursday’s match and hear comments from Matthew Van Eperen at postcrescent.com.