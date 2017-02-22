Van Meter rolls to district title, advances to substate final

WINTERSET, Ia. — It’s been 81 years since the Van Meter boys’ basketball team has reached the state tournament. On Tuesday night, the Bulldogs moved within one more victory of ending that drought.

Van Meter beat Interstate 35, 50-33, on Tuesday night at Winterset high school in Class 2A’s District 13 final. The Bulldogs, now 22-1 this season, advance to Saturday’s Substate 7 final, where they’ll face AHSTW (Avoca). The winner there will head to Wells Fargo Arena for the 2A state tournament.

Tuesday night’s game came and went without much fuss. After allowing the first bucket to I-35 (15-9), the Bulldogs ripped off an 18-0 run and led 27-8 at halftime. They used stifling defense and six made 3-pointers in the second quarter to blow the game open.

“Defensively, the first half was phenomenal,” Van Meter coach Jed Alexander said. “We made tough shots tough on them. They maybe missed some shots that they normally make, but we did a good job. And we did just enough offensively to get that lead out to where it was.”

The Roadrunners tried a handful of times in the second half to make it a game. They opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run to be within 29-19. Only once in the final 16 minutes did they come within single digits, to which Van Meter immediately responded with a Mitch Pomeroy 3-pointer.

“We have a lot of different options,” junior Blake Fryer said, “and when everybody is playing well, it’s pretty hard to stop us. It was good to see everybody hit shots tonight.”

Three Bulldogs finished scoring in double figures. Fryer scored 11 after sinking four fourth-quarter free throws while JJ Durflinger chipped in another 10 with the help of three triples. Ryan Schmitt added another 11, including the game’s final bucket by way of a dunk.

“It was a great win,” said Schmitt, a 6-foot-8 sophomore who added three of Van Meter’s seven total blocks. “We played great defense and made shots.”

Van Meter’s defense made it difficult for I-35 to gain any sort of rhythm offensively. The Roadrunners finished 14-39 from the field, and their two leading scorers — Brennon McCuddin and Chris Godfrey — scored a combined 14 points on 6-of-25 from the field.

Alexander liked how his team continued to battle throughout, but like any coach of a team with lofty goals, he couldn’t help but nitpick small aspects of the game. Overall, he was happy with the performance, but he’ll be happier if the Bulldogs can win again on Saturday.

“Overall, we’ve done a really nice job,” Alexander said, “… but we’re definitely looking forward to the opportunity. Just taking it one step at a time.”

Interstate 35 (33) — B. McCuddin 8, Griglione 12, Clark 2, Godfrey 6, Hutton 2, A. McCuddin 3. Also played — Daniels, Schaffer. Totals: 14-39, 1-2.

Van Meter (50)—Durflinger 10, Trudo 5, Fryer 11, Johnson 3, Schmitt 11, Pomeroy 8, Abrahamson 2. Also played — Smith. Totals: 17-38, 8-11.

Interstate 35…2 6 11 14 — 33

Van Meter…8 19 6 17 — 50

3-pointers — Van Meter 8 (Durflinger 3, Pomeroy 2, Trudo 1, Fryer 1, Johnson 1), Interstate 35 4 (B. McCuddin 2, Griglione 1, A. McCuddin 1). Fouls — Van Meter 7, Interstate 35 13. Technical Fouls — None. Fouled Out — None.

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at (816) 582-0633, email him at cgoodwin2@dmreg.com, or send him a tweet at @codygoodwin.