Van Meter seeks first basketball state berth since 1936

Jed Alexander had to crack open the history book to find out the last time the Van Meter boys’ basketball team reached the state tournament.

Alexander, in his sixth year as the squad’s head coach, flipped through the early 2000s. Nothing. He scanned backwards through the 1990s, ’80s and ’70s. Nada. He kept track back through the ’60s, ’50s and ’40s. Still no sign.

Finally, he found it. It has been so long, he said, that he couldn’t help but be skeptical.

“I don’t know if you can officially call it the state tournament, but 1936,” Alexander said. “I don’t know what kind of state tournament that was. It was kind of odd, just looking at the scores and stuff. But yeah, the boys haven’t been since 1936.

“We’re very much looking forward to the opportunity.”

Indeed, it’s been 81 long years since the Bulldogs reached the state tournament. Back then, there were no classes to differentiate the big schools from the small schools. The best 16 teams advanced — and played their games at the Drake Fieldhouse. Van Meter lost in the first round to Logan, 28-25.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs play AHSTW (Avoca) in Class 2A’s Substate 7 final. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Atlantic High School. The winner advances to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. It’s an opportunity that’s been a long time coming for Van Meter.

“I think this team definitely can (go to state), and I think there’s higher possibilities for this team, too,” Alexander said, “but we’re taking it one step at a time. So that means qualifying for state is definitely next on our list.”

Van Meter’s come close before. During the 2008-09 season, it reached the substate finals against Adair-Casey, but lost a close 54-49 game to finish the season 20-5. The year before, the Bulldogs were also in the substate final, but dropped a 53-50 result to Bedford.

But this year was almost always going to be different, Alexander said.

Before the season began, he had his players jot down their goals on a sheet of paper to get a sense of where their minds were at. The results he read afterward surprised him.

“There were three main goals we had to start the year,” Alexander said. “One of them, honestly, was to beat Des Moines Christian. They’ve been the king of our conference for a long time. This is my sixth year here, and we had not beaten them at all. So that was goal No. 1.

“Goal No. 2 was a conference title, and that hadn’t been done since 2003 — and these are the guys’ goals. Not mine. So we got that done. And the third one is to make the state tournament.”

The Bulldogs had the means to accomplish all three goals this season. Blake Fryar and J.J. Durflinger were the primary returning players on a team that went 15-9 a year ago, but with them came two huge additions from the junior-varsity ranks.

Grant Johnson and Ryan Schmitt, two 6-foot-8 post players, gave Van Meter a lot of size not normally seen at the 2A level. Johnson, a junior, and Schmitt, a sophomore, have helped on defense (109 combined blocks), offense (both are shooting 60 percent), and rebounds (combined 267).

“It’s hard to guard us,” Schmitt said. “That’s our main key, just to get it inside, and if they double us up, we can kick it out for some 3-pointers.”

That’s been Van Meter’s calling card this season. They enter Saturday’s matchup shooting 41.3 percent from deep, and 52.3 percent overall. Fryar, Durflinger and Mitchell Pomeroy have all clanked home at least 35 triples this year. That style of play has led to some lopsided results.

The Bulldogs are 22-1 overall this season and have won by an average of 21.3 points per contest thanks to an offense that scores 64.7 points per game and a defense that ranks fourth in 2A. But no result was more telling than the one Feb. 7 against Des Moines Christian.

Van Meter had already beaten the Lions by 11 earlier in the year, but in the rematch, Alexander found his team down 10 in the third quarter. What he saw next was nothing short of impressive — the Bulldogs outscored the Lions 22-13 in the fourth quarter, and won the game, 62-55.

“Our guys could’ve folded,” said Alexander, adding that Des Moines Christian’s been to state three times since 2007. “They could’ve said this is the way it’s going to happen. But then they went out and won and that got me thinking that we might have a pretty special team.

“Our guys showed that night that they can compete with any team in the state on any given night. That was when we knew.”

The Bulldogs will get their chance should they get through AHSTW (21-2). Earlier in the year, Fryar said they emphasized chemistry and ball movement, which helped them to this point in the year. On Saturday, though, all they’ll need to do is survive to advance.

“It’s all about right now. We just have to keep it going,” he said. “We’re trying to do something Van Meter hasn’t done in a really long time, or maybe ever. Just have to make it happen now. Hopefully we can get to state.

“That’d be sweet.”

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at (816) 582-0633, email him at cgoodwin2@dmreg.com, or send him a tweet at @codygoodwin.

Saturday’s Substate Finals

Class 2A

Substate 1: Sioux Center (15-8) vs. Western Christian, Hull (20-2) at MOC-Floyd Valley

Substate 2: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (22-1) vs. Osage (22-1) at Clear Lake

Substate 3: Dike-New Hartford (21-3) vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque (21-2) at Independence

Substate 4: Camanche (21-2) vs. West Branch (18-5) at Muscatine

Substate 5: Highland, Riverside (19-4) vs. Pella Christian (19-4) at Oskaloosa

Substate 6: East Marshall, LeGrand (17-5) vs. South Hamilton, Jewell (21-2) at Nevada

Substate 7: Van Meter (22-1) vs. AHSTW, Avoca (21-2) at Atlantic

Substate 8: Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (21-2) vs. Alta/Aurelia (21-1) at Denison-Schleswig

Class 1A

Substate 2: West Hancock, Britt (18-6) vs. West Fork, Sheffield (19-5) at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Substate 3: Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (18-7) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (23-2) at Cedar Falls

Substate 4: Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg (16-8) vs. North Linn, Troy Mills (24-0) at West Delaware, Manchester

Substate 5: Lisbon (17-7) vs. New London (20-3) at Washington

Substate 6: Lynnville-Sully (23-1) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (18-6) at Knoxville

Substate 7: Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Southwest Valley (14-10) at East Union, Afton

Substate 8: Ar-We-Va, Westside (24-0) vs. Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (17-7) at Harlan