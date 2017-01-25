Van Wyk goes for 34 as Pella routs Pella Christian

PELLA, Ia. — The Pella and Pella Christian student sections sported opposite themes at Friday night’s game: Dutch students wore Hawaiian shirts with visors and shades, while their Eagle counterparts were decked out in all white and topped off with Santa hats.

The clashing styles befitted the crosstown rivalry matchup — two teams with equally impressive resumes battling for supremacy for this central Iowa city. But in the end, only the island-ready crowd came away smiling.

Pella beat Pella Christian 83-76 on Friday night at Pella High School. It was the Dutch’s 11th-straight win, pushing them to 14-1 overall. The Eagles, meanwhile, have now lost two of their last three to drop to 12-3.

“We were really happy with the way the guys played,” Pella coach Mark Core said. “… We got some stops, we got into our running game, and we spread the scoring out a little bit. They looked good.”

Before tipoff, Pella Christian was already going to be a man down. David Kacmaryinski, the Eagles’ leading rebounder and second-leading scorer, sprained his ankle in last Saturday’s win over Knoxville. On Friday, he wore street clothes and offered the occasional critique from the bench.

Without the 6-foot-3 senior’s presence in the middle to alter shots, Pella was free to simplify its gameplan. Core told his team beforehand to attack the middle early and often. Of the Dutch’s 31 total field goals, 26 came in and around the paint, many with relative ease.

Pella’s Ryan Van Wyk was the primary beneficiary of Kacmarynski’s absence, finishing with a season-high 34 points. He entered Friday’s game averaging 20.6 points per game. By halftime, the 6-foot-5 senior already had 19.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” Pella Christian Larry Hessing said. “David is the best man to guard Van Wyk, and tonight, it showed.”

As Van Wyk racked up buckets, more and more Pella Christian defenders began crashing on him, allowing his teammates open shots. Drew Pringle benefited with three field goals in the first quarter, and finished with 12 points. In the second, it was Nicholas DeJong, who finished with 8.

“We knew, with (Kacmarynski) out, we could really get the ball inside,” Van Wyk said. “If everyone is clicking like that on offense, we’re going to be tough to beat. We played a really good game tonight.”

While Pella put up points, Pella Christian struggled to find a rhythm. The Eagles trailed by just nine at halftime, but that deficit grew to as many as 29 in the second half. Levi Jungling finished with 26 points, but 16 came in the fourth quarter, when the game was well out of reach.

“Pella played really well tonight, so I don’t want to take anything away from them,” Hessing said. “Obviously, we were disappointed that we weren’t able to do some of the things we wanted to do.”

Friday was a nice revenge win for the Dutch, whose only loss this season is to Pella Christian, a 54-52 nail-biter back on Dec. 9. Since then, Pella’s rolled to 11-straight victories, outscoring the opposition by an average of 16 points per game and claiming the No. 2 spot in the latest Class 3A AP Poll.

The thing is, Core believes his team is still capable of getting better. Their ultimate goal is to improve on last year’s third-place finish at the 3A state tournament, and Friday night, he said, was a step in the right direction.

“Honestly, I think we can get a lot better,” Core said. “Defensively, I think we just started to turn the corner. We’re getting a lot more defensive stops. Offensively, we have more guys that can pick it up. We’d like to be much more efficient on both ends down the stretch here.”

Pella Christian (67) – Howerzyl 4, Jungling 26, Vander Molen 4, Veenstra 6, Flagel 8, Haveman 11, Cadwell 5, Vermeer 3. Also played – A. Pringle, Roose. Totals: 25, 1-2.

Pella (83) – Finney 7, Van Wyk 34, Holterhaus 11, D. Pringle 12, DeJong 8, Viersen 3, Vanderleest 3, Diers 3, VanZee 2. Also played – Wassenaar, Gustafson, Warner, Weppler, Wandeweerd, Swanson. Totals: 31, 16-21.

Pella 83, Pella Christian 67

Pella Christian 11 16 11 29 – 67

Pella 22 14 27 20 – 83

3-pointers – Pella Christian 10 (Jungling 6, Haveman 2, Cadwell 1, Vermeer 1), Pella 4 (Van Wyk 2, Holterhaus 1, Diers 1). Fouls – Pella Christian 17, Pella 10. Technical Fouls – None. Fouled Out – Pella Christian 1 (Howerzyl).

