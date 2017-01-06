Vandals use water to damage Arizona basketball court, school may have to move games

Vandalism at Pueblo Hi. Vandals damaged basketball court with water. Extensive classroom damage too. #KOLD #Tucson pic.twitter.com/VRJspA48zQ — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) January 5, 2017

An Arizona high school basketball court was the victim of vandalization when water was used to warp the floorboards at Pueblo Magnet High School in Tucson.

As reported by Tucson News Now, among other sources, the Pueblo High court was apparently targeted on Wednesday night, along with at least three classrooms which show signs of a broken entry. While the damage to the basketball court was clearly caused by extensive water manipulation, the use of other, more damaging materials was evident in the classrooms, per Tucson News Now:

Tucson Unified School District spokeswoman Stefanie Boe said damage was limited to one part of the school. Vandals threw paint and chemicals around in science labs, threw papers and trash around in other rooms and broke windows and blinds.

While it may take Tucson Police time to identify the culprits and motive involved in the vandalism, the school’s basketball schedule presents a more immediate dilemma; the school was scheduled to host its first home basketball game since the winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It now appears likely that game — and possibly others — will be moved to another location until the damage from the vandalism can be fixed.