Vanderbilt lands Simi Shittu, its second five-star commitment in 10 days

On Wednesday, Vanderbilt received its second commitment from a five-star basketball player in the 2018 class.

And as is often the case, the announcement was done within a very cool video.

Simi Shittu, a five-star power forward who plays at Vermont Academy (Saxtons River, Vt.), declared he will be a Commodore in a video posted to The Players’ Tribune.

As you can see, the clip features family, friends and mentors of Shittu’s before he finally declares he announces his intentions to head to the Nashville, Tenn., school.

Shittu, the top-ranked power forward and the No. 7 player in the Class of 2018 according to the 247 Sports Composite, is the second top-10 player in 10 days to decide on Vanderbilt. The former Montverde (Fla.) Academy star picked the school over scholarship offer from over 20 schools that included North Carolina, Alabama, Baylor, UCLA and Texas.

Last week, five-star point guard Darius Garland from Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy chose to stay in his home state and go to Vandy.

“I just felt like it was home already,” Shittu told 247 Sports. “The players and everyone was so welcoming, the whole city. The coaches vision for me was just great.”

In addition to getting the two biggest recruits in school history, head coach Bryce Drew and the Commodores also have a commitment from four-star small forward Aaron Nesmith from Porter Gaud School (Charleston, S.C.).

It may not stop there for the country’s eight-ranked recruiting class, as the Commodores are also in the top-three for five star shooting guard Romeo Langford from New Albany (Ind.).

One thing’s now abundantly clear – don’t sleep on Vanderbilt.