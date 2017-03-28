Vanderwal named Roosevelt volleyball coach

Kevin Vanderwal will be the next head volleyball coach at Sioux Falls Roosevelt, the school announced Tuesday.

Vanderwal, a native of British Columbia, replaces Holly Lynch, who stepped down in January after 11 seasons as Riders head coach.

Vanderwal joined Lynch’s staff as an assistant in 2008. He has since coached the 9th, 10th and junior varsity teams.

“I started at the bottom, at the freshman level and progressed my way up,” said Vanderwal, who has coached the 9th, 10th and junior varsity teams since he joined Lynch’s staff as an assistant in 2008. “Throughout the years I’ve had constant talks with coach Lynch about what it takes to be a head coach and she gave me…some insight into what her job was to help prepare me for a position in the future. Luckily, it turned out to be this one.”

Roosevelt volleyball coach Holly Lynch announces retirement

​Under Lynch’s watch, the Riders claimed state championships in 2006, 2008 and 2012, and matched a state record with five consecutive finals appearances from 2010-14.

In his first season, Vanderwal will inherit a Roosevelt team that went 19-6 and finished runner-up in 2016. He will be tasked with replacing seven seniors off last year’s roster. It’s worth noting that the Riders do return a first team All-State selection in current junior Rylee Boyd, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter.

“We’re losing a great group of seniors,” Vanderwal, a Dordt alumnus, said. “We have some holes, but we have some girls that got a lot of playing time at the JV level — a few of them got thrown into a couple varsity matches — and they’re all playing club right now. So they’re getting their time in. I think we’re going to be okay next season.”

Former Augie assistant named Washington girls soccer coach

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .