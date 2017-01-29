Venice (Fla.), IMG Academy agree to Week 7 game for 2017

Venice (Fla.) has agreed to a Week 7 football game against IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Venice coach John Peacock said he wanted to schedule the game after his team’s lopsided loss to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) in the last year’s 7A state semifinals.

Peacock said he thinks playing a program like IMG a month before the postseason could better prepare his team for a potential matchup with Aquinas in the postseason.

“It’s not something I want to do,” Peacock told the Herald-Tribune of playing IMG. “We’ll be overmatched. But at the same time, we’re going to do the best we can to prepare over the summer. Really, the only team comparable to St. Thomas in the state is IMG.”

The game will be at Venice’s home field. A Florida team has not beaten IMG since the academy’s first year of football in 2013. IMG enters the season on a 29-game winning streak.

“Knowing we have to go through St. Thomas Aquinas to win a championship, they have the same type deal as St. Thomas has with the players they have,” Peacock told the Herald-Tribune. “I thought it would be a good way to play against that type of program that can choose their athletes and have four or five stars across the board. It will help us as coaches to expose the areas we need to work on. We’re always trying to get the ultimate prize.

“If you know you have to play a school like St. Thomas to get that ultimate prize, you’re going to have to start playing guys like them.”