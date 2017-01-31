VerHaagh leads West girls in win

GREEN BAY – Four girls scored nine points or more for the Green Bay West girls basketball team, which gutted out a 50-47 nonconference win over Menominee (Mich.) on Monday.

Julie VerHaagh hit four second-half 3-pointers and scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Wildcats (3-13), which went 7-of-9 from the free-throw line in the second half to hold on for the win.

Antonia King added 11 points for West, while Jazzlynn Koeller and Riley Resulta each added nine points.

Menominee…17 30 – 47

G.B. West…17 33 – 50

MENOMINEE – Barrette 4, Reiswitz 12, Bellidle 4, Burnett 2, Hofer 6, Stewart 10. 3-pt: Barrette 2, Stewart 2. FT: 9-16. F: 18. Fouled out: Roman.

GREEN BAY WEST – Koeller 9, King 11, VerHaagh 16, Stascak 3, Resulta 9, Snyder 2. 3-pt: Koeller 1, VerHaagh 4, Stascak 1, Resulta 1. FT: 9-13. F: 14.