Vermont girls basketball state semifinal finishes with just 41 combined points

A girls basketball state semifinal in Vermont finished with a total of just 41 combined points, with the losing squad held to just three points in the fourth quarter.

As reported by our partners at the Burlington Free Press, the Vermont Division II girls basketball semifinal finished as a 23-18 victory for Mill River against U-32. The score was just 7-5 at halftime, also in favor of Mill River.

Mill River was led in scoring by Tessa Davenport, who had 11 points. Her teammate Olivia McPhee also had eight points, which made her the game’s second-leading scorer. U-32’s leading scorer was Mikayla Farnum, who had just six points.

U-32 had not previously been held below 20 points this season. Its previous low was 24 points in a January loss against Thetford Academy.