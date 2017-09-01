Vernon Carey Jr. new No. 1 in latest Rivals 2019 basketball recruiting rankings

University’s (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Vernon Carey Jr. is the new No. 1 in the Rivals class of 2019 basketball recruiting rankings.

R.J. Barrett, who has reclassified to the class of 2018, was formerly the No. 1 player.

Carey, a 6-9. 245-pound power forward, is also the No. 1 player in the ESPN 60 rankings.

“It just means that the target is bigger for me,” Carey said earlier this month after being named the top player by ESPN. “I doesn’t make me feel like I’ve done anything. It just makes me want more. This isn’t exactly the way I wanted to be the No. 1 player anyway.”

Memphis East forward James Wiseman is the No. 2 player, followed by Aspire Academy’s (Louisville) Charles Bassey, Archbishop Molloy’s (N.Y.) Cole Anthony, and John Marshall’s (Rochester, Minn.) Matthew Hurt.