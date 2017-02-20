Vero Beach (Fla.) football to open season against Virginia power Oscar Smith

Vero Beach High School’s football team is opening the 2017 season far from the friendly confines of the Citrus Bowl.

The Fighting Indians will travel to Chesapeake, Virginia to play national power Oscar F. Smith High School on either August 25 or 26 as part of the Brothers in Arms Classic Series.

Vero Beach was asked to keep both dates open as the game could be televised on ESPN, athletic director/football coach Lenny Jankowski said on Monday.

“It adds a little splash and a little flavor to start the season,” Jankowski said. “Every week is a different kind of challenge. On top of this being a challenge, it will be a great experience. A lot of what we do this for as coaches is to provide our players with the life experiences that this sport allows and we’ll get an opportunity to experience something different against a team with national recognition.”

Oscar Smith went 13-2 in 2016 and was the state runner-up in Class 6A — the largest classification in the Virginia. It’s the second year in a row the Tigers reached the state title game.

Vero Beach went 11-1 in 2016, won the District 8-8A title for the third consecutive season and reached the regional championship for the first time since 2003.

The Fighting Indians will enter the game against Oscar Smith with a 33-game regular season winning streak on the line.

