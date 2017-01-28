Vets lead West Wash over North Harrison in 2OT

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. — West Washington High School is by no means considered large. Fewer than 500 students are enrolled at the Campbellsburg school, and less than 600 people call the surrounding area — made up of mostly corn fields — home.

Thus, it’s no surprise West Washington lists just eight players on its varsity basketball roster and rotates only six, but similar to other athletic programs at the small, rural school, the Senators are anything but slight.

Class 1-A No. 9 West Washington (12-3) used a combined 55 points from seniors Hunter Sanford and Michael Sizemore to outlast visiting 3-A North Harrison (8-7) 85-80 in double overtime Friday night. Sanford and Sizemore accounted for 23 of the Senators’ 26 points in the overtime periods. Sanford netted 26 of his 30 after halftime.

“It was just a dogfight to the end,” West Washington coach Sean Smith said. “Neither team wanted to give up and go home with a loss. I think Hunter really stepped up his game in the second half, and that probably was a turning point for us because he struggled early in the game with some things mentally. I’m really proud of him for working through it. … That’s what these kids do – they find a way to win.”

The Senators lack depth, but they more than make up for it with experience. Smith’s six rotating players are all seniors — and they looked the part on Friday. North Harrison had chances to win the game in regulation and in the waning moments of the first overtime, but West Washington’s seasoned veterans wouldn’t cave in.

Sanford blocked a layup attempt at the end of the fourth quarter, and the Senators forced a turnover to send the game to a second overtime. Sanford and Sizemore helped open up a six-point lead to begin the second overtime, and West Washington held off the Cougars despite an 80-80 tie with less than one minute left. Senior Jackson Byrne, who had 10 points and five rebounds, hit the go-ahead free throw with 32.1 seconds remaining, and the Senators finished 4-for-4 from the line to make the final.

Seniors Peyton Walker and Noah Green chipped in 12 and eight points, respectively, for the surging Senators, who have won eight of their last nine games. Bryce Farmer provided stout perimeter defense for the hosts.

“(The chemistry) is great,” Sanford said. “We’re all best friends. We’re together through everything. We hang out all the time.”

This story will be updated.

West Washington 85, North Harrison 80, 2 OT

Senators (12-3): Hunter Sanford 30p, 7r, 2a; Michael Sizemore 25p, 7r, 3a; Jackson Byrne 10p, 5r; Peyton Walker 12p; Noah Green 8p; Bryce Farmer 2a; 2r

Cougars (8-7): Jake Book 24p, 6r, 3a; Max Flock 20p, 5r; Skyler Wetzel 19p; Jake Troxell 6p, 6r; Eli Gutknecht 3p; Jake Harley 2p; Trevor Haub 2p