Nation's longest active boys lacrosse win streak ends at 50 games

No. 20 Victor (N.Y.) saw its 50-game winning streak, the longest active streak in high school boys lacrosse, snapped with a 10-9 loss to Brother Rice (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) on Sunday.

The Blue Devils, who hadn’t lost since the 2014 season, are coming off back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2015 and 2016 in which they won the Class B state title and Class A title, respectively.

“Everyone knows Victor nationally and knows the streak,” Brother Rice coach Ajay Chawla said. “They’re a well-coached program. They got some good middies in (Andrew Russell) and (Alexander Mabbett). We changed our game plan to defend them … their goalie (Chayse Ierlan) is a heck of a goalie and he made a lot of great saves in the first half.”

After Brother Rice jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Victor responded with five goals.

“Chayse played outstandingly and made some unbelievable saves in the first half,” Victor coach Jim Andre said — Ierlan made 17 saves in the competition. “He’s got great athleticism and goalie fundamentals and has this ability to save the ones that would get by most people.”

Victor was up 7-3 at halftime before allowing the Warriors to score five unanswered goals.

“We knew it was going to be a 48-minute game and we played about 36 minutes,” Andre said.

The two teams entered the fourth quarter locked at 8-8 before trading goals to end the game 10-9 in favor of Brother Rice.

Andrew Russell scored four goals and Zach Estabrooks added three scores for Victor.

The Warriors have won the last 14 Michigan state titles and were high school national champions in 2008, according to Chawla.

“We wanted to be the ones to break the streak,” Chawla said. “We had the date (April 23) circled on the calendar since last year.”