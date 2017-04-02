Victoria Nguyen gets 5th in balance beam at City of Jesolo Trophy

West Des Moines’ Victoria Nguyen placed fifth in the balance beam event finals Sunday at the City of Jesolo Trophy in Jesolo, Italy. She was one of seven senior division gymnasts representing Team USA.

Fellow American Riley McCusker took gold with a score of 14.200. Brazil’s Flavia Saraiva and France’s Marine Boyer tied for second at 14.100. France’s Melanie De Jesus Do Santos got fourth at 13.750 and Nguyen’s 13.500 earned her fifth.

She did not qualify for any other event final.

On Saturday, Nguyen won team gold and placed seventh in the individual all-around competition.

This was her first international competition as a part of Team USA’s senior division. She performed at the Jesolo Trophy as a junior in 2015, winning gold with the team and silver in the beam event final.

Nguyen, 16, trains in West Des Moines with Liang Chow, who coached Olympic gold-medalists Shawn Johnson and Gabby Douglas.

Iowa City’s Adeline Kenlin, 14, was one of five girls representing Team USA in the junior division. She won team gold and placed fourth in the individual all-around on Saturday. She didn’t qualify for an event final.

