VIDEO: 10-year-old Tay'Shawn Landry gets best birthday gift; signs with Ragin' Cajuns football team

Tay’Shawn Landry never has hit a hole. He’s never made a cut. He’s never rumbled 50 yards to the end zone.

But the 10-year-old from Abbeville joined the UL football team on Friday night, and with good reason.

He’s just the kind of kid the Ragin’ Cajuns want.

Before adding a new team member, Cajuns coach Mark Hudspeth said, “We have to know a lot about the young man — is he a good person, is a hard worker, does he have a great attitude, does he like to smile, does he like school?”

“After we did our research,” Hudspeth continued, “we found out Tay’Shawn is exactly what we’re looking for to be a Ragin’ Cajun.”

Landry, who celebrated his 10th birthday Thursday night, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was 2 years old.

CP, as it’s commonly called, is, according to the website cerebralpalsy.org, “a neurological disorder caused by a non-progressive brain injury or malformation that occurs while the child’s brain is under development,” affecting “body movement and muscle coordination.”

But that didn’t stop Landry from signing on the dotted line one night before UL played in-state rival UL Monroe — or from smiling as he did it.

Read full article…