VIDEO: 10-year-old's behind-the-back softball drag bunt is incredible

@SCTopTenPIays @SportsCenter 10 year old Amani Stanley of Boca Impact 06 lays down behind the back bunt #SCtop10 #softball pic.twitter.com/6aDJzoeyzX — Kenya Pearce (@Kpearce200) April 2, 2017

The behind-the-back softball drag bunt you see above, executed by Amani Stanley, would have been jaw dropping at any age. Still, age 10? The fourth grader must be some kind of special player.

Stanley is a Florida native who competes for Boca Impact 06 (yes, that means the players were born in 2006; we know, it makes us feel old, too). Most 10-year-olds would struggle to successfully execute a drag bunt, but Stanley apparently had the skill down so pat that she decided to add a premier degree of difficulty to it.

If this was a figure skating championship, her bunt would score well above 300. It’s that good.

Here’s hoping we get to see it again, because ingenuity and skill don’t come together like that too often.

And just in case, here it is again. Too fun not to see more than once.