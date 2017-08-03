VIDEO: 11-year-old goes airbone, channels inner Sandy Leon at the plate on game-winning run

Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon recently turned heads when he conjured up some serious magic as he rushed in to the plate, scoring by somehow eluding the tag at the plate. As great as Leon’s slide was, it can’t hold a candle to one from an 11-year-old in New Jersey.

Meet C.J. Wallace, a player for the Manalapan Braves. As his team clawed its way back from a 10-1 deficit, Wallace eventually found himself in place to potentially score the game-winning run. Wallace took off after tagging up at third, sprinting in to beat the throw in from the outfield. He couldn’t do it, but he still scored anyway, thanks to some Matrix-style evasive action at the plate.

First, Wallace leapt directly over catcher Garrett McGovern. Then he slipped a hand back in to slyly touch home plate with the game-winning run.

The safe sign at the plate set off wild celebrations out of the Manalapan dugout. Who can blame them; Wallace’s play at the plate is easily one of the year’s best.