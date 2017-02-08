VIDEO: 15-year-old Colorado girls basketball player dunks...again!

Francesca Belibi, a 15-year-old sophomore playing on the Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colo.) girls basketball team, made history a month ago. Her dunk in a game against Grand Junction on Jan. 6 was the first recorded dunk ever in a Colorado high school girls basketball game.

Tuesday night, the 6-foot-1 high riser who has been playing basketball for less than 16 months returned above the rim in a 73-42 win over Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch).

As you can see in the above clip, Belibi picks up the loose ball in the Raiders’ end of the court and takes off. Looking like she has done this before (which she has), Belibi gracefully sprints and dribbles up the court, rising up for the slam dunk like a natural. And naturally, those in attendance can’t contain their excitement.

One thing is clear – Francesca Belibi is more than just a one-dunk wonder.