VIDEO: 2017 recruiting classes that made biggest surge, biggest fall from 2016

In recruiting, if you’re standing still then you are falling behind.

Alabama again had the No. 1 class for the seventh consecutive year so maybe that is the exception. And here’s coach Nick Saban explaining — or trying to explain — why the Crimson Tide remain at the top.

RELATED: Final USA TODAY Sports’ Composite Team Recruiting Rankings

Campus Insiders looks at the program that made the biggest jumps and the biggest falls compared to its standing in their recruiting rankings year over year.

RELATED: Signing Day coverage