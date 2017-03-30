VIDEO: 2018 4-star QB prospect Joe Milton throws a really impressive ball

Throws like this are why Joe Milton is one of the top QB prospects in the country. (@Qbjayy7) pic.twitter.com/VcdpC5UNBE — Josh Newberg (@joshnewberg247) March 25, 2017

They say an image is worth 1,000 words. When it comes to football evaluation, a video highlight may be worth 1,000 images. In the case of Florida quarterback Joe Milton, the videos are getting recruiters plenty interested.

As captured by 247 Sports’ Josh Newberg, Milton piqued the interest of a number of top programs when video from a recent 7-on-7 practice captured by Newberg showcased Milton absolutely nailing both a pinpoint perfect over-the-top deep ball and a precisely guided bullet of a pass on an across-the-middle timing route.

It's all working for QB Joe Milton today. (@Qbjayy7) pic.twitter.com/MVnDwMq3sx — Josh Newberg (@joshnewberg247) March 25, 2017

Those impressive highlights followed a remarkable performance at the adidas 7v7 championships in Florida, where the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Orlando Olympia product was hitting everything that moved. You can see his highlights from that event directly below:

Milton has plenty of choices for the next step in his career already, with some 24 official offers, including programs up and down the SEC as well as national powers Clemson and Michigan. 247 Sports reported that he’s expected to announce a commitment at some point during summer vacation, though the Elite 11 finalist may very well remain in high demand long after that initial announcement.

After all, everyone needs an elite quarterback, and that doesn’t stop just because a top prospect announces an initial decision.