VIDEO: 5-6 eighth grader doesn't back down in trying to guard Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson, from Spartanburg (S.C.), is one of the most physically dominant players in high school basketball. The No. 1 junior in the nation, the 6-7 Williamson often looks like a man among boys.

That didn’t stop Bryson Bishop, a 5-6 eighth grader from Oakbrook Prep (Spartanburg), from trying to guard him at least during a few possessions in the first half of Spartanburg Day’s 78-54 victory.

Bishop also hit three three-pointers in the first half.

See the video above from HoopDiamonds.