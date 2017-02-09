VIDEO: 5-6 eighth grader doesn't back down in trying to guard Zion Williamson

shares
Zion Williamson, from Spartanburg (S.C.), is one of the most physically dominant players in high school basketball. The No. 1 junior in the nation, the 6-7 Williamson often looks like a man among boys.
That didn’t stop Bryson Bishop, a 5-6 eighth grader from Oakbrook Prep (Spartanburg), from trying to guard him at least during a few possessions in the first half of Spartanburg Day’s 78-54 victory.
Bishop also hit three three-pointers in the first half.
<p>12/20/16 8:46:36 PM -- Columbia, SC, U.S.A -- Spartanburg Day Griffins Zion Williamson (12) drives over Gray Collegiate War Eagles forward KeShawn Shields (14) in the first half of their game in the Chick-fil-A Classic Holiday Basketball Tournament. (Photo: Jeff Blake, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
