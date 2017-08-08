VIDEO: 5-foot-2, 220-pound Tenn. Little League slugger Jeffrey "Boog" Powell is an overnight sensation

Jeffrey “Boog” Powell is a very young slugger, but a prodigious one nonetheless. A member of the 12-year-old All-Star team from Goodlettsville, Tenn., Powell gained sudden national attention Monday night when he strode to the plate during his team’s Little League regional championships matchup against a squad from South Carolina.

S/o to Boog Powell, Tennessean and the new face of Little League baseball. pic.twitter.com/ge1zINlxF9 — Barstool Rocky Top (@BarstoolTenn) August 8, 2017

The North State All-Stars from Greenville, S.C. eventually captured a 4-2 victory in the Little League Southeast Regional semifinals, but not before 5-foot-2, 220-pound Boog Powell strode to the plate for the team from Goodlettsville.

Powell, who wears number 66, grounded out to first base when he came up in the fourth inning, but his race to first base highlighted his unique physique.

My guy Jeffrey Powell of Tennessee grounded out to first #LLWS pic.twitter.com/MuQiq7q9kI — Conner Grant (@ConnerGrant5) August 8, 2017

There’s good news for America: despite the loss, Powell and his teammates could still make another televised appearance with a win against a team from Georgia. Maybe his contact will be a touch stronger and give him just enough time to make it to first next time.

Until then, when you need entertainment just keep a camera on Boog at all times.