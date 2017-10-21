VIDEO: 5-star Mater Dei WR Amon-Ra St. Brown amazes on long punt return for TD

You may have heard of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) senior Amon-Ra St. Brown. Arguably the nation’s best high school receiver playing for the nation’s No. 1 team, he is the youngest of the three St. Brown brothers that include FBS wideouts Equanimeous (Notre Dame) and Osiris (Stanford).

It isn’t until you see the youngest St. Brown in action, however, that you realize exactly why is near the top of many a recruiting list.

Exhibit A: this punt return in Mater Dei’s 45-3 win over JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano) Friday night.

AMON IS WAY TOO RAW!!! #ArmyBowl commit @amonra_stbrown goes ballistic on this 90 yard punt return TD. ❄ pic.twitter.com/pX6v758XRc — #D1Bound Nation. (@SportsRecruits) October 21, 2017

Yup. That happened. As you can see, St. Brown sees the punt bounce near the sideline and right to him. First off, merely fielding that punt is a marvel in and of itself. What follows is an exercise in elusiveness.

St. Brown jukes, then shakes, then dodges defender after defender before finding the running room to race for the incredible 90-yard score.

There was plenty of reason to smile for St. Brown on senior night.

What a play, what a player.

You can see full highlights of Mater Dei’s thrashing of previously unbeaten JSerra below.