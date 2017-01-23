VIDEO: 5-star PG Trae Young is now shooting free throws with his off hand just because

@TheTraeYoung's elbow hurt so he just decided to shoot lefty free throws 🐐 pic.twitter.com/NTJE8J0671 — Francisco Thompson (@the_Francisco_) January 22, 2017

Say this about Trae Young: Whatever he’s up to, it’s always original.

The 5-star recruit and Oklahoma native — who, in a matter of weeks, has earned national attention for an inventive ball fake, taking a bow following a game-winning trey, dropping 40 points and 11 steals in just three quarters, and sending the recruiting world into a tizzy depending on what he’s wearing — offered up his latest act when playing in a game this weekend while fighting through some elbow soreness.

Young, who is right-handed and shoots that way, found himself at the free throw line and nearly unable to shoot normally. Rather than ask to be substituted from the game while at the line, Young simply slipped the ball into his left hand and fired away.

Swish.

That’s really pretty insane. Even attempting a free throw — a player’s most routinized shot, practiced ad nausem to avoid any hiccup in the clutch — with a foreign feeling off hand is a pretty wild idea. For Young, it’s just a fun intellectual challenge, and yet another one that he apparently passed with flying colors.

At this point, the highlights from each and every Young performance are practically a must-see event, because you truly don’t know what he might do next. And now that left-handed free throws are on the table, maybe he can start a trend for other stars nationwide. We’re looking at you, Wendell Carter.