VIDEO: 5-star PG Trae Young scores 40 points, 11 steals in just three quarters with Kansas coach Bill Self watching

Trae Young is one of the nation’s top senior prospects, a 6-foot-2 point guard who is wanted by virtually every program in the nation. On Thursday afternoon, Young showed precisely why he’s so sought after.

The guard, who can create for himself better than almost anyone in the Class of 2017, scored a whopping 40 points while adding 11 steals (ELEVEN!!!) in leading his Norman North squad to an easy 120-42 rout of the Oklahoma City Knights in the first round of the Bishop McGuinness Classic. More impressive still is that Young did all that in just three quarters; he didn’t even need the full game.

Do the math. Young tossed in exactly one-third of his team’s total offensive output in three-quarters of its game-time. He was essentially a one-man wrecking crew in a performance that set a new Norman North school mark for total points scored. And he did it all in front of Kansas coach Bill Self, who made the trip from Lawrence to watch Young in person.

After the win Young made more headlines of the recruiting type when he posted an Instagram story while wearing a Kentucky sweatshirt.

You know you’re a certified big deal when the masses are eagerly awaiting your next social media post to dissect clues from your wardrobe. That’s where Young is at, and he certainly showed why on the court against the Knights.

A brief addendum: If you haven’t seen this clip of Young draining 110 three-pointers in a single 11-minute training session, we highly suggest it. The entire video is nothing short of mesmerizing.