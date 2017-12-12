VIDEO: Holy cow, this inbounds dunk by 2019 5-star Precious Achiuwa is completely bonkers

Wait, look at that! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s .. it’s Precious Achiuwa?

Yes, of course it’s a high school basketball star and not a plane in a high school gym. Still, you get the point. No human being should get as high as easily as Achiuwa did on the dunk you see above.

The play apparently unfolded as Achiuwa’s St. Benedict’s Prep squad faced off against the Hun School, both power prep programs from New Jersey. The game took place at St. Benedict’s and the Gray Bees won, though one gets the feeling no setting would have kept Achiuwa from the rim on that slam.

St. Benedict’s currently sits at No. 5 in the USA TODAY Super 25. Achiuwa is a huge part of the team’s early success and respect. If anyone had any doubts about why that is, well, let’s just consider them answered.