VIDEO: 5-star RB Zamir White explodes for two long TDs in season opening loss to Mallard Creek (S.C.)

Zamir White’s senior season at Scotland (Ga.) High kicked off Thursday night, and while the final result may not have been what White was gunning for, his highlight reel still expanded yet again by game’s end.

During the course of Scotland’s 28-21 loss on its home turf, White scampered for all three of his team’s touchdowns. First, he broke free on a first half carry and chased the defense loose for an 89-yard touchdown, cutting into an early Mallard Creek lead.

Here’s what it looked like on the field:

Big White run for Scots pic.twitter.com/E2hGGszZko — Matt Morrow – Pepman (@pepmancv) August 17, 2017

White later slipped free for a short pass in the flat and then hit the jets, scampering down the sideline for a 66-yard touchdown reception.

Right on cue, with Scotland trailing by 14 in the closing moments and driving in Mallard Creek territory, White took another pass to the house, scoring a 40-yard touchdown that cut the lead to 28-21.

There was to be no final act, as Mallard Creek recovered the subsequent onside kick and ran out the final 28 seconds.

Still, White left quite the impression, even in a loss. Given his talent and the attention on his performances due to his recruiting ranking, Thursday almost certainly won’t be the last time we see White rack up some truly memorable highlights.