VIDEO: 6-year-old son of Washington hoops assistant dunks with authority

The 6-year-old son of University of Washington assistant basketball coach Will Conroy showed his hops during the holiday weekend.

Watch him dunk over a neighbor kid with authority, as captured in the tweet below from BallIsLife.com.

Gotta love starting them young.

