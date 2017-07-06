VIDEO: 6-year-old son of Washington hoops assistant dunks with authority
The 6-year-old son of University of Washington assistant basketball coach Will Conroy showed his hops during the holiday weekend.
Watch him dunk over a neighbor kid with authority, as captured in the tweet below from BallIsLife.com.
Gotta love starting them young.
ballislife, BallIsLife.com, Dunks, Washington basketball, Will Conroy, Video
