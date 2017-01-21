VIDEO: 7-footer Bol Bol looks strong in debut for No. 11 Mater Dei (Calif.)

The boys basketball landscape in the Southern Section in California officially changed Friday night as 7-footer Bol Bol made his debut for Mater Dei (Santa Ana).

The son of former NBA player Manute Bol had 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks as the Monarchs, ranked No. 11 in this week’s Super 25, beat Orange Lutheran (Orange), 85-64. Bol played just 17 minutes.

It was clear from the outset that Bol and Harvard-bound point guard Spencer Freedman will be difficult to stop. Freedman had 14 points for Mater Dei (21-1).

Bol, ranked as the No. 14 junior by the 247Sports Composite, was cleared to be play Thursday by the Southern Section after he transferred from Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.) at the start of the new year. He led Miese to a state title last season.

The Southern Section ruled Bol had made a valid address change and was eligible immediately.