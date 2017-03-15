VIDEO: 7-footer Bol Bol skies for thunderous dunk

A 7-footer isn’t supposed to do the things that Bol Bol of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) does, but he is not a five-star recruit simply because of his height.

Case in point: the slam dunk below, courtesy of Overtime. During the Monarchs’ 63-57 win Tuesday night against San Diego’s St. Augustine in a CIF Southern California Regional Open Division semifinal, Bol threw down this beauty. Watch as he launches himself from the middle of the paint and puts in the thunderous dunk.

Bol tied with teammate Justice Sueing for a team-high 15 points. These two were no doubt the most emphatic.

Mater Dei next faces Bishop Montgomery (Torrance) in the regional final Saturday in Long Beach.