VIDEO: 7th grader Dariq Whitehead threw down a thunderous poster dunk

A seventh grader throwing down a humongous slam in a major travel event? Seems impossible, right?

Not in 2017. Dariq Whitehead is out here making believers.

Whitehead, who competes for the AAU squad New York Lightning while not playing for Team Magic, is a 12-year-old who recently took an undisclosed defender right to the rack at a MADEHoops event. To say that the dunk you see above is powerful is a serious understatement.

The first truly astonishing fact about Whitehead’s dunking highlight is that he’s a member of the Class of 2022 (2022!). He won’t graduate high school for six years, and he’s already performing as if he could compete with seasoned vets.

Add to that the reaction from teammates of the poor soul he victimized at the rim, and it’s clear that his fellow classmates already foresee a Zion Williamson-esque future. With lift like Whitehead’s, we can’t even blame them for their terror.