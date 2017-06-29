VIDEO: 8-year-old Jaylen Huff's latest highlight reel could start the clock on his college recruiting

It’s been less than three weeks since 8-year-old Jaylen Huff burst onto the national scene with a football training highlight reel that made him out to be the Verne Troyer mini-me version of former Alabama stars Derrick Henry and Reuben Foster.

As ridiculous as it sounds to say that the world has changed in three weeks, in the world of recruiting nothing is ridiculous — or sacred — anymore. And, without a doubt, the recruiting world has changed since early June, with Division I programs offering scholarships to a 9, 10 and 11-year-old.

You know what that means? Huff is on deck. His latest highlight reel, released in conjunction with Under the Radar, all but confirms the Phenix City, Ala. pipsqueak is angling for collegiate attention already, in the third grade.

Perhaps angling is a bit too strong. It’s more that Huff is ready. And someone is willing. Whether it’s Huff, his bodybuilding father Ronald Huff, or both remains to be seen.