VIDEO: 82-point second half, one-handed grab, late comeback highlight wild Texas football game

One of the most WILD games I've seen in #txhsfb. See the EPIC 82-point 2nd half in Rockwall's win over state champion Highland Park. pic.twitter.com/UjFps8kozs — Nick Walters (@nickgwalters) September 2, 2017

As you can see at the start of the above video, host Rockwall (Texas) trailed defending UIL Class 5A Division I state champion Highland Park (Dallas) by a modest 13-7 score at halftime Friday night.

What came next, it appears, was the mayhem that so often accompanies prep football games in the Lone State State.

As part of a second-half where the teams combined for 82 points, Rockwall scored 15 points over a two-minute span to take a memorable 53-49 decision in the season opener.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Rockwall trailed 49-38 as the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter. That’s when Rockwall quarterback Jacob Clark found Zach Henry for a 55-yard touchdown pass. The hosts then recovered an onside kick, and Rockwall wide receiver Cameron Crayton (12 catches, 214 yards) hauled in a 16-yard touchdown reception – his fourth of the game – with 1:22 left to give Rockwall an incredible victory.

Rockwall had fallen to Highland Park by a 22-point margin in last year’s season opener.

“Everybody bragged on them a lot and we just wanted to show them that we are the big dogs,” Crayton told the Dallas Morning News.

Highland Park senior quarterback John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, finished 19-for-30 for 379 yards and five touchdowns in defeat. Three of those TDs went to Cade Saustad, who caught 10 passes for 269 yards.

After Highland Park clung to its 11-point lead with 3:21 to play, Rockwall quarterback Jacob Clark (24-for-32, 399 yards, 5 TDs) hit Henry for that 55-yard score. The two-point conversion catch by Jaxon Smith to cut the deficit to 49-46 with 2:13 to play was something to behold, an acrobatic one-handed grab that helped make it a one-possession game.

OH MY GOODNESS. Rockwall's @jaxon_smith1 with a one-handed catch for the 2pt conversion #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/SBt98OPaLv — Michael Florek (@michaelflorek) September 2, 2017

As the Morning News reported, the ensuing onside kick bounced and laid unclaimed on the turf for a few seconds before Rockwall jumped on it. Crayton then hauled in the game-winner, wide open in the right corner of the end zone for the 16-yard score.

Rockwall TD! Jackets capitalize on recovery, march down field for the score, and take a 53-49 lead. Highland Park w/ 1:22 to score a TD. pic.twitter.com/DbfzaHyYo4 — Nick Walters (@nickgwalters) September 2, 2017

What a way to start the season.