An opponent attempted to muscle eighth-grader Zion Harmon during action at the Nike EYBL stop in Westfield, Ind., and he wasn’t having any of it.

Harmon, only an eighth grader, scored 26 points for Boo Williams. Harmon is averaging 14.4 points per game, on 46.3 percent shooting, and 3.9 assists per game.

Last summer, Harmon became the first seventh grader to play in the EYBL 17U division.

He plays for Bowling Green, Ky., during the high school season after transferring from Tennessee.