VIDEO: A 6-foot-1 player named Innocent delivered the chase down block of the year

Donte Innocent isn’t exactly a Grade A hoops prospect. The North Miami senior is either 6-foot or 6-foot-1, depending on which source you trust, and he isn’t listed on any of the primary recruiting services.

That doesn’t mean Innocent is not a player, as he proved all too readily in a recent game.

It’s still early in Innocent’s final campaign, but thus far he’s averaging a career-high 11.3 points-per-game, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest. About that block though …

Yup, that’s Innocent skying ridiculously high to go up, slam himself against the backboard and swat aside a surefire layup by pulling down the ball in one fluid movement. It was nothing short of remarkable.

As it turns out, this wasn’t the first time Innocent jumped out of the gym on a highlight. He has solid crossover skills and ball handling, too.

He clearly has phenomenal physical skills and some significant talent. One would assume some other program could use those assets. We’ll see if one comes forward to provide an outlet where he can play and contribute at the next level.