VIDEO: A home run and bat flip to remember from San Diego St. commit Casey Schmitt

When you know you’ve got it, sometimes your body takes over.

That seems to be the case on this swing from Casey Schmitt of Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif.). The 6-foot, 190-pound senior appears to get all of that frame into a pitch during a recent game, blasting a ball toward the mountains off in the distance.

And with a quick flick of his left wrist after his follow through, the San Diego State-bound Schmitt executed a slick bat flip. It almost seems to be in the same motion as the swing.

Schmitt’s Perfect Game profile says he has a short uphill swing with strength behind it especially when he gets extended.” That swing certainly came together on this pitch, as did the bat flip.

