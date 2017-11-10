VIDEO: A Minn. football team scored 19 points in final minute to win the craziest state playoff game

There are miraculous comebacks and then there is the rally completed by Maple Grove High School in a 29-27 state quarterfinal victory in Minnesota.

Trailing 27-10 with just a minute remaining, Maple Grove completed a touchdown pass from Curtis Haugen to Joe Raymon. The score was 27-16 with exactly 59 seconds remaining.

A recovered onside attempt from kicker Andy Peterson later, Haugen connected with Raymon again, this time on a 49-yard bomb to cut the lead to 27-22. The clock read 46 seconds.

Maple Grove lined up for yet another onside kick … and recovered it again! According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s MN Football Hub, this time the Crimson took their time, relatively speaking. Maple Grove used five plays to drive the ball down to the Saint Michael-Albertville 1 yard line. From there running back Evan Hull trotted through a hole into the end zone, giving Maple Grove a third touchdown in the span of 56 seconds and a completely shocking 28-22 lead.

You can watch the all the madness unfold in the Zapruder quality film above, though beware if you have a heart condition; it comes at you fast.

Or, in the words of the game’s play-by-play announcer Sam Ekstrom: “Touchdown! Touchdown! Is this really happening?”

The extra point made it 29-22, and the ensuing kickoff deep wrapped up what is easily the most shocking rally in Minnesota, or in all likelihood, all of football in America this year.

“This game will be remembered in Maple Grove for a long time,” Maple Grove coach Matt Lombardi told MN Football Hub. “We’re not going to give it back, but St. Michael-Albertville really deserved it. Those kids played their hearts out.”