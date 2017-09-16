USA Today Sports

VIDEO: A must-see punt return for TD out of Alabama

VIDEO: A must-see punt return for TD out of Alabama

Video

VIDEO: A must-see punt return for TD out of Alabama

Some plays go beyond explanation.

This punt return Friday night from Hoover (Ala.) wide receiver George Pickens would certainly fall under that category.

In a scoreless game against crosstown rival Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.), Pickens got the Buccaneers on the board in dramatic, how-did-he-do-that? fashion.

Are you like us, and just want to give that another watch the second Pickens strolls into the end zone?

Just like the man who shot the video, WIAT-TV producer Nic Gulas, we are pretty sure that Pickens broke a tackle from every Spain Park player on the field. The screams in the crowd speak for all of us as we saw this run.

Enjoy re-watching this return. That one will be hard to top.

, , , , , Video

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home