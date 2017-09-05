VIDEO: A ninth-grade game in Ohio had the wildest ending since Cal-Stanford's 'The Play' in 1982

There are few moments in sports history as exciting as the final play of the Cal-Stanford football game in 1982. With Cal needing a touchdown to win the game, the Bears used a series of no fewer than five laterals on the kickoff following Stanford’s go-ahead field goal, eventually scoring the winning touchdown through a crowd of Stanford’s band in a miraculous victory.

It was mesmerizing, wild and truly unbelievable. And on Friday, the freshman team at Xenia (Ohio) pulled off a play that might have been even more wild and wooly, tying a game against Troy with a four-lateral return that included a series of wild cutbacks and as much magic as that Cal-Stanford game 35 years ago.

You can see the entire wild run above, finishing with a touchdown sprint and cutback from Markus Allen, a fitting name to conclude the play in the end zone if ever there was one.

Yes, this came in a freshman football team, which likely contributed to a number of the missed tackles and the over-commitment to the ball side, but that can’t discount the magic of a return like that for a touchdown with no time on the clock.

Rather, we now all get to see if it’s just the first chapter in a long career for Allen, who still has years ahead of him at Xenia and, possibly, in football at a higher level.