VIDEO: A strung out WR pass became an acrobatic catch-of-the-year contender in Tenn.

Sometimes trick plays go wrong. That doesn’t mean they can’t be effective, even when they don’t go as planned.

Case in point: This touchdown catch by Ravenwood wide receiver Miller Powell.

What a play and catch by Miller Powell of Ravenwood vs Cane Ridge in TN state playoffs pic.twitter.com/N0IwzCFhhg — Chad Carson (@ChadCarson247) November 18, 2017

Powell, a senior wide receiver who averages three catches per game, made the most of one of his grabs in a 21-18 playoff loss to Cane Ridge. A call from the sideline called for a wide receiver pass, and sophomore quarterback Brian Garcia got the ball to Christian Smith on the wing.

Unfortunately for Smith, the defense was never deterred by the pass and he had to tap dance to avoid being cut down in the backfield. He eventually flung the ball downfield as he was running out of time in the general direction of Powell.

The good news for Powell was that the ball was thrown too far for any of his defenders to make a play on it.The bad news was that it was too far for Powell to make a play on, too. Or at least it should have been.

Instead, it proved just close enough for Powell to go into full high jumping mode, extend as if he were leaping into a Fosbury flop technique and somehow, somehow, pull in a one-handed catch. Better yet, Powell landed on the goal line, earning Ravenwood a big time touchdown.

Of course, the scoring play wasn’t enough for Ravenwood to pull out a Division I Class 6A quarterfinal victory, but at least it gave the Ravens a final highlight to celebrate.