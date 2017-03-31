VIDEO: A sweet one-handed grab from four-star recruit Erik Ezukanma in 7-on-7

There are many reasons that Timber Creek (Fort Worth, Texas) junior wide receiver Erik Ezukanma currently has at least 11 FBS scholarship offers from which to choose. One of those reasons could be his reliable hands.

Or, in the case of the video above at a recent 7-on-7 tournament, his hand.

A four-star recruit and the No. 23 player in his class according to the 247 Sports Composite, watch as Ezukanma breezily executes a stop-and-go, losing the defensive back and snatching the pass out of the air with his right hand for a touchdown.

As you can see from his junior season highlights, this is far from the first time that Ezukanma has made a fantastic play look routine. Watch for more from Ezukanma in the future.