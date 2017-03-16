VIDEO: A wild, controversial finish to 2OT tourney basketball game in Michigan

Before the college version of March Madness kicks into high gear, we’ve got a wild finish out of Michigan from Wednesday night that you’ve got to see to believe.

In a boys basketball regional final at Walled Lake Northern (Commerce Charter Township, Mich.), West Bloomfield trailed Novi, 66-62, with 12.9 seconds to play in double overtime.

Then, with 3.9 seconds to go, a Kevin McAdoo 3-pointer brought West Bloomfield within one at 66-65. What followed was pure hoops mayhem that gives this time of year its hoops moniker.

On the ensuing inbounds play, you can see in the video below that Garrett Winn (brother of Giants running back George Winn, per WXYZ-TV) steals the ball and finds McAdoo. The recipient of the pass then throws up a wild shot as time expires, capping an incredible comeback with a 67-66 victory.

West Bloomfield finish tonight vs. Novi. @Sportsinthed_ with the video pic.twitter.com/TTJfseWErZ — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) March 16, 2017

The Lakers (16-8) will play Troy (21-4) in a state quarterfinal on Tuesday at the University of Detroit’s Calihan Hall.

But the result did not come without controversy to go with Novi’s heartache, according to HometownLife.com, part of the USA Today Network.

As West Bloomfield backers stormed the floor, Novi coach Brandon Sinawi headed toward official Rodriquez Lackey, who was escorted off the floor by an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy. Sinawi told HometownLife.com he never got an explanation on the game-winning shot by McAdoo, which appeared via a submitted still-frame photo not to have left McAdoo’s hand before time expired.

“When they don’t explain a call like in a situation like that, that’s where they are not sure,” Sinawi told HometownLife.com. “And (Lackey) was so adamant about the call and the other two officials couldn’t hear it, there’s no way they were going to overturn it. There was without a doubt the horn went because that was the only thing I was listening for and I was looking at the ball. And when it went, I thought we won until he comes over and starts putting his hand down.”

According to HometownLife.com, Trendon Hankerson’s two free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining gave Novi a 66-62 advantage in the second OT. That was when the 6-foot-1 McAdoo, who scored a game-high 34 points, got to work.

“We got a steal and my partner Garrett gave me the ball, I laid it up and that was game,” McAdoo, who scored all of West Bloomfield’s 11 points, told HometownLife.com. “There wasn’t much going through my head. Once I caught it, I took one dribble, went to the left and laid it in with my right hand.”

What a memorable finish, albeit one that will be debated in the days to come.