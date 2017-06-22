VIDEO: Abby Wambach surprises Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year Kennedy Wesley

Congratulations to the @Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Kennedy Wesley! It was an honor to meet you. pic.twitter.com/EQe0jyI1ou — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) June 21, 2017

Valley Christian (Cerritos, Calif.) sophomore Kennedy Wesley received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday.

Not only did the sophomore midfielder receive the 2016-2017 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Wesley got the award from U.S. soccer icon Abby Wambach.

“I was in total awe,” Wesley told the Long Beach Press-Telegram. “I had no idea I was getting the award.”

Watch the video below, as the two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Wambach shows up in Cerritos to present Wesley with the prestigious award.

The 5-foot-6 sophomore midfielder scored 22 goals and added nine assists this past season, leading Valley Christian to a 25-3-3 record and both the Southern Section Division 6 and the Southern California Division V Regional tournament championships.

Wesley becomes the first sophomore to win a Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year since its inception in 1985.

“She is amazing,” Wambach told the Press-Telegram. “She is symbolic of what the future of women’s soccer is going to be. Not only that but she is symbolic of what the future of women’s sports can be and it’s up to her if she can find the passion and find the inspiration within herself to realize that it’s bigger than her.”

Wesley, a member of the U.S. Soccer Under-17 Women’s National Team, has made a verbal commitment to attend Stanford University in 2019.

Until then, expect her to continue to tear up the soccer pitch – and win an award or two in the process.