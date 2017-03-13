VIDEO: Adorable 6-year-old comforts mascot after loss

Of all the memories I will have about this state tournament. Coop comforting the West bear is tops. #russellhustle😉#sadbear pic.twitter.com/3UymZbpqra — Brian Crosby (@BrianCrosby4) March 11, 2017

Sometimes even a bear needs a hug.

With his team down against Missoula Sentinel on Thursday night at the Montana state Class AA girls tournament, Billings West’s mascot was sitting alone at the back of Four Season Arena, head in his paws. And Cooper, 6, was concerned.

“Dad, that bear looks sad,” Cooper told Brian Crosby, Charles M. Russell (Great Falls) girls’ basketball head coach. And then Cooper took off to comfort the bear.

So Crosby got out his phone and captured the sweet moment of his son giving the bear a hug as West fell to Sentinel 50-29.

The moment has gone viral as Crosby’s tweet has been shared and picked up by several national outlets.

“He’s a sports nut, so it doesn’t surprise me that something like that would happen,” Crosby told the Tribune.