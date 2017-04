Jacob Copeland and Justyn Ross were among a host of recruits who were at Alabama on Saturday for the spring game.

Copeland, a top 10 wide receiver from Escambia (Pensacola, Fla.), and Ross, the top-ranked recruit in the state of Alabama from Central (Phenix City), got a chance to ride with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban in his Mercedes.

Copeland captured a bit of the ride and posted it on Twitter.

You can see the video and how Copeland and Ross reacted to the experience on social media.

It was great spending the day with the man of the house❗️#RollTide🐘🔴🤑🤞🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/dJEYTA15GJ — Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope5era) April 23, 2017

I can honestly say today riding in the passenger seat with University Of Alabama head coach Nick Saban was the greatest moment❗️🙏🏾🐘🔴💯 — Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope5era) April 23, 2017